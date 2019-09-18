Lollapalooza 2019 cleanup cost nearly $650K, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The cleanup cost for 2019's Lollapalooza festival in downtown Chicago is the second most expensive since the musical fest has been in Grant Park.Chicago Park District officials said they charged concern promoters $645,133.66 to repair the damage to park grounds caused by the four-day music festival.This is the highest cost of cleanup for Lollapalooza since 2011. That year, heavy rains waterlogged the festival and caused more than $1 million in damage.Lollapalooza was held August 1 through August 4. The majority of the cleanup work involves re-sodding the grass where stages and event areas were set up, mulch installation, watering, and replanting shrubs that were removed for access reasons. In the past, the primary cause of damage has been rain.