Lollapalooza 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four-day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale Tuesday morning.The sale begins at 10 a.m. and tickets can be purchased on the Lollapalooza website.The 4-day general admission ticket costs $340, with the general admission plus tickets costing $650, VIP tickets $2,200 and Platinum tickets at $4,200.Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.The music festival is August 1-4 in Grant Park. Four-day passes sold out in eight days last year.