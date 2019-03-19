Lollapalooza 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday

Arts & Entertainment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four-day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale Tuesday morning.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. and tickets can be purchased on the Lollapalooza website.

The 4-day general admission ticket costs $340, with the general admission plus tickets costing $650, VIP tickets $2,200 and Platinum tickets at $4,200.

Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.

The music festival is August 1-4 in Grant Park. Four-day passes sold out in eight days last year.
