Lollapalooza: Chicago music festival starts Thursday, final preparations underway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza begins Thursday, and the world-famous music festival is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park.Performances stretch across four days, headlined by The Strokes, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and Ariana Grande. Music fans are being reminded to keep safe and follow the rules of the festival to ensure everyone has a great time.Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday and close for the final time at 10 p.m. Sunday."This is probably like my sixth year coming to Lollapalooza, it's probably my favorite event of the summer," said Tyler Noeth, going to Lollapalooza."I love music," said festivalgoer Justin Manarang. "I love festivals and Lollapalooza is one of the biggest ones."Concertgoers stood in line Wednesday to pick up the wristbands that will give them access to the festival. Setup has been going on for multiple weeks already. A total of 170 artists will perform across the park's eight stages.Organizers are telling wristband holders to be ready to have their bags checked; the official bag policy allows for small, single-pocket drawstring bags, empty hydration packs and small purses or fanny packs. Backpacks, bags with multiple pockets and any bag larger than 14 in. x 11 in. x 5 in. is prohibited and no exceptions will be made."Fans should be ready for airport style security at the gates when we arrive," said Brooke Leal with Lollapalooza.Additional hydration stations are set up across the park, and while there is no extreme weather forecast for the next few days doctors are still urging caution and common sense.In 2018 around 280 people ended up at emergency rooms throughout the city, most often because of the combination of hot weather and alcohol consumption."If someone looks like maybe they are struggling a little bit, they've had a little too much fun, they're getting dehydrated, get them out of the heat, get them to a cooler area, to the shade, and get them something to drink," said Dr. Trevor Lewis, Cook County Hospital.Even though the temperature forecast for this weekend is more moderate than last year, doctors emphasize the importance of taking breaks from the sun, wearing sun screen, and staying hydrated.