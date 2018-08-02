CHICAGO (WLS) --People will flood downtown Chicago late Thursday morning as Lollapalooza begins at Grant Park.
Music lovers wait all year for the four-day music festival.
WATCH: What you need to know about Lollapalooza 2018
Two people were already in line early Thursday morning, hours before gates were scheduled to open at 11 a.m. They traveled to Chicago from Ohio to see Travis Scott perform. This year's music fest will be their first Lollapalooza.
"Well I'm pretty excited. There's just so many artists and Chicago, it's a big city. It's a new experience, being out here, because I haven't been out here that much," one music fan said.
Fans will see some big headliners over the course of the fest, including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.
This year, there will be tighter security and new rules in place. No backpacks and no liquids are allowed through security checkpoints.
Some of the precautions were prompted by the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas last October.
Local hospitals are bracing for an increased number of patients with alcohol related emergencies.
"There is just a dramatic rise in alcohol-related visits to emergency rooms during Lollapalooza. It starts on the first day," said Dr. Robert Tanz, Lurie Children's Hospital
Festival organizers said fans are not allowed to bring in alcohol and the city promises to strictly enforce laws against underage drinking.
