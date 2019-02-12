Looking to get some laughs? Here are 4 fun comedy events this week in Chicago

"ComedySportz"

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from dueling comedy teams to funny drinking stories from everyday people---On Thursday, the whole family can share some laughs at ComedySportz. You'll watch two improv teams compete for laughs as they create sketches, games and songs. A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed, and audience members may even wind up on stage.Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.The ComedySportz Theatre, 929 W. Belmont Ave.$12.50Looking for some unpredictable fun this weekend? Check out the politically incorrect, "Pimprov," at the Chemically Imbalanced Comedy Theater. The unscripted comedy show, which as been on the road for ten years now, features performers like Mark Bratton as Ho'Lease, Jonathan Keaton as Daddy Jenkins, Marz Timms as Grand Finale, and Keith Smitherman as Poochie.Friday, Feb. 15, 10:30 p.m.CIC Theater, 1422 W. Irving Park Road$7.50 (Discounted Tickets)If you're a night owl, check out Second City's "After Hours" this Friday. With 18 different performers, UP Comedy Club brings you 60 minutes of late-night improv "that'll leave you with a full-fledged comedy hangover," the next day according to its website.Friday, Feb. 15, 11 p.m.UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.$9 (Discounted Tickets)Come out this Saturday to Under the Gun Theater and hear hilarious, true drinking stories. Hosted by Sean Flannery, "The Blackout Diaries" features a mix of regular folks and stand up comedians and allows questions from the audience. It has featured on NPR, Comedy Central and other outlets.Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.Under the Gun Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.$5