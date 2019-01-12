Lots of laughs coming to the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) --Since its inception in 2002, the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival has grown to be the largest festival of its kind, with over 1,000 artists and 10,000 patrons annually from around the world.
A comedic melting pot, the Chicago SketchFest has evolved as a sketch comedy haven starring local favorites, award-winning international ensembles, veterans, and fresh talent.
The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival is happening January 10th-20th at Stage 773 (1225 W. Belmont, Chicago).
For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.stage773.com/sketchfest