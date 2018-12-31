ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Louis C.K. mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set

Comedian Louis C.K. released a statement on Friday saying the stories of sexual misconduct told by several women are true. Chicago comics say that's no surprise. (WLS)

NEW YORK --
Audio has emerged of Louis C.K. apparently mocking the students-turned-activists from the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

The sound-only recording was posted Sunday in a since-removed YouTube video that said it was from a Dec. 16 stand-up set at a Levittown, New York, comedy club.

On the recording, C.K. says the students are "not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot." He adds: "You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way." A message seeking comment left at C.K.'s website wasn't immediately returned.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, called C.K. "pathetic."

The 51-year-old comedian disappeared from public life after apologizing for sexual misconduct in November of 2017, but since August he has been making unannounced appearances at comedy clubs.
