Arts & Entertainment

Louis Gossett Jr. stars in 'The Cuban,' streaming Friday

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. stars in a new film with Cuban music featured front and center.

Gossett talked about the new film, "The Cuban" which explores the power of music.

Music and memories bring an artist back to life in "The Cuban." The film follows a man languishing in a nursing home with no connection to reality until he hears Cuban music again.

Gossett wom an Oscar for his role in "An Officer and A Gentleman."

Gossett described "The Cuban" as "a labor of love."

"The Cuban" begins streaming July 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopcelebritymoviemusic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County COVID-19 guideline changes delayed to next week
Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Charges filed in NW Side police shootout; officer remains in ICU
Millions of jobless left frightened as $600 federal payment expires
Felon charged with shooting CPD officers has decade-long history of drug, gun crimes
42-year-old Air Force veteran recovers from COVID-19
Rep. LaShawn Ford defends Mike Madigan as calls for resignation continue
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, comfortable
Healthcare clinics looking to hire workers without clinical backgrounds
Girl, 2, dies after Hammond shooting: police
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees
More TOP STORIES News