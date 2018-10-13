We look forward to welcoming audiences back to Lyric as performances resume this week. — Lyric Opera Chicago (@LyricOpera) October 14, 2018

The Lyric Opera of Chicago and the union representing its orchestra musicians have reached a contract agreement, just days after the musicians went on strike.In a tweet late Saturday, the Lyric Opera said that they and the Chicago Federation of Musicians Local #10-208 (CFM) had reached a labor agreement that extended through the 2020/2021 season.No details were not immediately released. The agreement is subject to ratification by union members.The musicians' union contract ran out in June and leaders say they have been negotiating since with little progress. Musicians took to the picket line on Tuesday.Musicians protested proposed cuts, which they said would have diminished the orchestra. In a statement earlier this week, the union said that cuts included the elimination of five positions, 8 percent pay cut, reducing the number of performances and working weeks from 24 to 22, and eliminating all of Lyric's popular radio broadcasts.At least two performance were canceled due to the strike.