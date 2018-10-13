ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lyric Opera of Chicago, musicians' union reach tentative contract agreement; musicians must vote on deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Musicians took to the picket line on Tuesday after their union contract ran out in June and union negotiations were stalled.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Lyric Opera of Chicago and the union representing its orchestra musicians have reached a tentative contract agreement, just days after the musicians went on strike.

In a tweet late Saturday, the Lyric Opera said that they and the Chicago Federation of Musicians Local #10-208 (CFM) had reached a labor agreement that extended through the 2020/2021 season.
RELATED: Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians go on strike

No details were not immediately released. The agreement is subject to ratification by union members.


The musicians' union contract ran out in June and leaders say they have been negotiating since with little progress. Musicians took to the picket line on Tuesday.

Musicians protested proposed cuts, which they said would have diminished the orchestra. In a statement earlier this week, the union said that cuts included the elimination of five positions, 8 percent pay cut, reducing the number of performances and working weeks from 24 to 22, and eliminating all of Lyric's popular radio broadcasts.

At least two performance were canceled due to the strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicstrikeunionsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians go on strike
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago plays starring role in 'Widows' movie
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
"Soufra" shares story of hope inside a Beirut refugee camp
Hip Hop Artist FM Supreme hosting Chicago International Youth Peace Movement Fundraiser
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters
Shooting on I-57 wounds 3, shuts down expressway for hours
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Open House Chicago opens doors of city's unique buildings
Chicago plays starring role in 'Widows' movie
Spontaneous caravan of migrants winds way through Honduras
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Show More
Chile's annual 'Zombie Walk'
'Super Hero' boy feeds the homeless
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash set for Saturday
More News