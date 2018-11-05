ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, coroner says

EMBED </>More Videos

Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.

The 26-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, "died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

MORE: Ariana Grande calls late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller 'sweetest soul'
EMBED More News Videos

Ariana Grande posted a tribute Friday to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after the hip-hop star's death.


The Pittsburgh native was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.

His music, which often examined his depression and drug use, won him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Performers at a tribute concert for him last week included Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment911 callrapperhip-hopcelebrity deathsfamous deathmusic newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
Ariana Grande thanks exes in new song
Windy City sit-down: Common
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cook County early voters turning out in record numbers, election officials say
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
'El Chapo' trial in New York raises security concerns
Driver was huffing before crashing into Girl Scout troop in Wis., killing 4, prosecutors say
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Boy kills grandma after being asked to clean his room, grandpa says
Ohio priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Newlyweds, pilot killed in helicopter crash 90 min after wedding
Show More
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC family's home
Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run crash
4 injured, including 2 children, after crash involving CFD fire truck, minivan on South Side
More News