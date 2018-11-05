EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4245841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ariana Grande posted a tribute Friday to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after the hip-hop star's death.

Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.The 26-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, "died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.The manner of death was ruled accidental.McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.The Pittsburgh native was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.His music, which often examined his depression and drug use, won him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.Performers at a tribute concert for him last week included Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.