Madonna announces 'Madame X' tour dates, including Chicago in October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Madonna just announced that she's going on tour this fall, and one of her stops is here in Chicago.The seven-time Grammy winner announced Monday she will be kicking off her "Madame X" tour in New York City this September, then make her way to the Chicago Theatre in October.The tour currently includes three cities with 16 tour dates, but more performances are expected according to her concert promoters.Dates announced include seven shows in New York at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House September 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22, four shows at the Chicago Theatre October 15, 16, 17 and 21, and five shows at the Wiltern in Los Angeles November 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17.The unique part about these concerts is that they will all take place at small intimate theaters.Her last album was "Rebel Heart" in 2015.