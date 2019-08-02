Arts & Entertainment

Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland for a limited time

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's beloved Main Street Electrical Parade is once again lighting up the night - but only for a limited time.

The limited-time encore engagement begins Friday night, with nightly performances through Sept. 30.

The nighttime parade has always been a classic favorite, known for its half-million sparkling lights and electro-syntho-magnetic musical sounds, but it has only returned to the theme park a few times in its history.

The dazzling parade premiered at Disneyland in 1972 and ended its run there in November 1996, but also appeared at California Adventure and at other parks around the world.

The parade returned again to Anaheim in January 2017 for a limited time. The Main Street Electrical Parade has featured Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy on parade floats covered in about half a million twinkling lights. Other characters making appearances in the past include Cinderella, Peter Pan, Snow White and Pinocchio.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkparadedisneydisneylandarts & culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ill. State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Woman hospitalized after being trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
Bullet-resistant backpacks hit shelves of big box retailers
Show More
The 60: Lollapalooza is Back
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
Vic Fangio, ex-Bears DC, makes NFL coach debut after kidney stone issue
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
More TOP STORIES News