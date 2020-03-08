Malfunction delays Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing

People hoping to win the Powerball jackpot Saturday night had to wait a little longer to see the numbers.When views tuned in for the drawing, instead of seeing of bouncing balls the saw an empty lottery machine.An announcement was made saying: "because of a technical problem we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time."Eventually the winning numbers were posted online.The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday's drawing are 07, 15, 21, 33, 62 and the Powerball is 23.