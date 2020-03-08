lottery

Malfunction delays Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing

People hoping to win the Powerball jackpot Saturday night had to wait a little longer to see the numbers.

When views tuned in for the drawing, instead of seeing of bouncing balls the saw an empty lottery machine.

An announcement was made saying: "because of a technical problem we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time."

Eventually the winning numbers were posted online.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday's drawing are 07, 15, 21, 33, 62 and the Powerball is 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpowerballu.s. & worldfinanceconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
Powerball Results: 1 ticket hits $394M jackpot
Powerball jackpot at $394M for drawing tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital: police
How to celebrate International Women's Day
10 dead, 23 missing as China hotel used in COVID-19 fight collapses
'A Pint for Kim': Blood drive memorial honors Naperville woman
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, windy Sunday
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington
Show More
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
Family honors man killed in Little Village
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
More TOP STORIES News