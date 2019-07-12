Mamby on the Beach 2019 canceled due to environmental factors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mamby on the Beach, one of Chicago's many music festivals, is canceled this year, organizers announced in a tweet on Friday.
The festival usually takes place in late August at Montrose Beach. But it's because of the beach that the festival has been called off: Rising water levels on Lake Michigan have reduced the amount of beach area for concerts to be held. Additionally, organizers said the festival's original footprint "was affected by the presence of Great Lakes Piping Plover shorebirds, a federally protected species."
ABC 7 meteorologist Larry Mowry reported last week that Lake Michigan was only 4 in. away from the all-time record level high.
The lake is 15" higher than it was last July. Many area beaches are much smaller this year because of the high water level and some of the barriers along the lakeshore are under water. This can pose a boating risk as we saw earlier this week with a deadly boating accident.
The latest observation of Lake Michigan water level is at 581.92 ft., which is only 1 in. away from the all-time highest July level on record. The highest July level ever recorded is 581.99 ft., set in October 1986.
The all-time record high level is 582.35 ft., reported in October 1986.
For comparison, the lowest level ever recorded for Lake Michigan is 576.02 ft., set in January 2013. This is nearly 6 feet lower than the current level.
Mamby on the Beach organizers said they were unable to find a suitable location at such a late date, despite working with the Chicago Park District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services officials.
Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded next week, organizers said. Customers can contact help@seetickets.us if they haven't received their refund after 5-10 business days.
