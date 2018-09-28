ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities served a search warrant at Cher's Malibu home Thursday and a man there was arrested on drug charges, Eyewitness News has learned. (AP/KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. --
Authorities served a search warrant at Cher's Malibu home Thursday and a man there was arrested on drug charges, Eyewitness News has learned.

Sheriff's deputies from Ventura County served a warrant at the home in relation to a two-week narcotic investigation. They arrested an individual identified as Donovan Ruiz, 23. His connection to Cher was not immediately known, but he was believed to be living at the residence.

Officials say Ruiz was wanted in connection to fentanyl sales in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

They say he has sold to multiple users in Ventura County, and that one of them, a Thousand Oaks resident, died after consuming the drug.

Officials say Ruiz is facing a felony drug charge and could face additional charges related to the overdose death.

He was being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Ventura County Superior Court.

Cher is currently on tour in Australia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsearcharrestchercelebrityventura county sheriff's departmentfentanylillegal drugsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 begins on a high note
Bronzeville concert supports push for National Museum of Gospel Music
Kevin Hart talks 'Night School,' running Chicago marathon
Program Note: Jeopardy
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Senate committee holding to hold vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Chicago woman charged after son, 3, nearly drowns in bathtub
Body found outside Lake Street business near Roselle
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Woman wounded in face in Gresham drive-by shooting
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Show More
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old away from father, shoot him in NY
Calif. hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Injured turtle gets lift from Lego wheelchair
Passengers survive airplane crash in Micronesia lagoon
More News