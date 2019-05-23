Arts & Entertainment

Mario Batali facing charges in sex misconduct allegation out of Boston

By Eyewitness News
BOSTON -- Embattled celebrity chef Mario Batali is now facing criminal charges in Boston over new sexual misconduct allegations.

A woman is accusing Batali of grabbing her chest and groin and kissing her after she asked to take a selfie with him.

The alleged incident happened in a Boston restaurant in 2017.

Previous allegations of sexual misconduct forced Batali to step down from his restaurant empire and ABC show, "The Chew."

He has denied all allegations.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmassachusettssexual misconductmario batali
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago banker indicted on bribery charge connected to pursuit of Trump administration post
Boy, 13, among 2 critically wounded in South Side shooting
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison
Visitation for murdered woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez begins Thursday
Man denies killing toddler, dumping body in Chicago lagoon
1 charged after Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot
Show More
Jailhouse informant says cellmate confessed to strangling teenager David Chereck
Cole Hamels asks Phillies for memorial patch honoring late chairman
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
VIDEO: Bystanders take down shirtless man throwing rocks at cars
Teen could make bombs that would 'shred people': Documents
More TOP STORIES News