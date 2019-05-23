Mario Batali facing charges in sex misconduct allegation out of Boston

BOSTON -- Embattled celebrity chef Mario Batali is now facing criminal charges in Boston over new sexual misconduct allegations.A woman is accusing Batali of grabbing her chest and groin and kissing her after she asked to take a selfie with him.The alleged incident happened in a Boston restaurant in 2017.Previous allegations of sexual misconduct forced Batali to step down from his restaurant empire and ABC show, "The Chew."He has denied all allegations.----------