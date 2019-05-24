Arts & Entertainment

Mario Batali pleads not guilty in sex misconduct allegation out of Boston

BOSTON -- In a black jacket, purple sweater and looking skinnier than he has in previous public appearances, celebrity chef Mario Batali stood before a judge in Boston to enter a not guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault.

Batali was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim unless he is called for a deposition in her civil lawsuit against him.

Batali's case returns to court July 12, but he does not have to attend.

The judge warned to him "stay out of trouble."

The criminal charge against Batali stems from a March 2017 accusation from a 28-year-old woman whose attorneys have identified as Natali.

According to court records, she said Batali groped her and kissed her cheek and mouth while drunk in a restaurant in Boston's Back Bay.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmassachusettssexual misconductmario batali
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start
LIVE: TX lawmakers demand answers over new Sandra Bland video
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
The 60: Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago
Pregnant woman attacked in road rage incident
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Show More
Teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News