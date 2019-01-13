SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl halftime show to feature Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott

EMBED </>More Videos

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

ATLANTA --
It's finally official: Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL didn't confirm the band as its headliner until Sunday.

VIDEO: What to know about Travis Scott
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Houston native, Travis Scott


Typically one of the most fiercely sought gigs in music, the Super Bowl halftime show has this year been the subject of boycott and protest. Numerous acts have turned down the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, has said the NAACP asked performers who have signed up to reconsider their participation. More than 84,000 have signed an online petition urging Maroon 5 to withdraw from the Super Bowl "until the league changes their policy and support players' constitutional right to protest."

Billboard reported that Scott, who reportedly signed on in December, only agreed to perform if the NFL made a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice. With the NFL, Scott made a $500,000 donation to Van Jones' Dream Corps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlnflrapperu.s. & worldmusic newssportslive musicGeorgia
SUPER BOWL
101 contenders thought they could make Cody Parkey's kick
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
Eagles surprise woman fired by Chip Kelly with Super Bowl ring
More Super Bowl
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Lots of laughs coming to the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Illinois State Police mourn trooper fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing California officer
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
CTA now offering free wireless internet service at Clark/Lake Blue Line stop
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Wife of furloughed gov't worker wins $100k, SUV in lottery
3 killed, 7 wounded in Chicago shootings since start of weekend
Woman charged in fatal Lower Wacker crash that killed 1-year-old
Show More
Australian cat survives third venomous snake bite
Jayme Closs' parents killed because they were 'barrier' to her kidnapping, sheriff says
101 contenders thought they could make Cody Parkey's kick
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield
More News