Arts & Entertainment

Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies at 84

EMBED <>More Videos

One of the most beloved characters on "The Bozo Show" has died.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the most beloved characters on "The Bozo Show" has died.

Marshall Brodien, who played "Wizzo the Wizard" for 26 years, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84-years-old.

WGN reports Brodien is survived by his wife, Mary, six children and stepchildren, and 14 grand and great-grandchildren.

Wizzo was known for his catch phrase, "Doody, doody, do." "The Bozo Show" aired for more than 40 years on WGN before its final episode in 2001.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocelebritytelevisioncelebrity deathsclowns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside of River North nightclub
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect in custody
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
Surveillance image released of car wanted in NW Side hit-and-run
Teacher forced student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Off-duty CPD officer dies days after I-290 crash
Show More
Alabama tornadoes: 23 dead, Trump to visit
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, flurries early Friday
One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted arrested in Maryland
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
More TOP STORIES News