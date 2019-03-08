Arts & Entertainment

Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies at 84

One of the most beloved characters on "The Bozo Show" has died.

Marshall Brodien, who played "Wizzo the Wizard" for 26 years, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84-years-old.

WGN reports Brodien is survived by his wife, Mary, six children and stepchildren, and 14 grand and great-grandchildren.

Wizzo was known for his catch phrase, "Doody, doody, do." Brodien was also heavily involved in the Cerebral Palsy Telethon right here on ABC 7.

"The Bozo Show" aired for more than 40 years on WGN before its final episode in 2001.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocelebritytelevisioncelebrity deathsclowns
