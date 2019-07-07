Arts & Entertainment

Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84

Family members announced July 7, 2019, that Broadway actor and "Annie" lyricist Martin Charnin had died. (Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

NEW YORK -- Martin Charnin, who made his Broadway debut playing a Jet in the original "West Side Story" and went on to become a Broadway director and a lyricist who won a Tony Award for the score of the eternal hit "Annie," has died. He was 84.

Charnin's daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, announced her father's death Sunday. She said Charnin passed away days after suffering a minor heart attack on Wednesday.


He was a keeper of the "Annie" flame, protective of what he created with songwriter Charles Strouse and book writer Thomas Meehan. The 1977 original won the Tony for best musical and ran for 2,300 performances, inspiring tours and revivals that never went out of style.

Charnin also played Big Deal in the original 1957 production of "West Side Story."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsbroadway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
63 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
Woman sexually assaulted in homeless camp: police
BEACH HAZARD: Dangerous waves, rip currents continue on Lake Michigan
Report: 13,000 of Chicago's homeless in 2017 had jobs
LOOP ATTACK: Pregnant woman, man stabbed in altercation
Two CPD officers injured in Austin car crash
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Show More
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
Man accused of killing his son over a piece of cheesecake
New life skills kitchen helps adults with autism gain independence
ComEd & HFS Chicago Scholars showcase award-winning project
'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake
More TOP STORIES News