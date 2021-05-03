'See you at the movies:' Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video

In a three-minute video released Monday that surely set off the spider-senses of superhero supporters from Asgard to Wakanda, Marvel reflected on the films of the past as it set the stage for its next phase.
The "Marvel Celebrates the Movies" video begins with a narration from the late Stan Lee as scenes from past MCU films are shown.
Lee says:
"I love being with people. It's the most incredible thing in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change, we're all part of one big family. That man next to you, he's your brother. That woman over there, she's your sister. We're all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory."
The video then takes us to April 26, 2019 - opening night of "Avengers: Endgame" where the audience reacts together in a theater, something many have not been able to do for over a year.
The Marvel Studios opening sequence then breaks in to take us to the future.
Scenes from the following films are shown along with their release date:
Black Widow
July 9, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
September 3, 2021
Eternals
November 5, 2021
Then Marvel unleashes an explosion of titles for future releases:
Spider-Man: No Way Home
December 7, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
March 25, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
May 6, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
July 8, 2022
The Marvels
November 11, 2022
Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania
February 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
May 5, 2023
And a final teaser - a logo that Marvel fans would say is, well, "fantastic!"
The video ends with Marvel telling its fans - "See you at the movies."
----
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.