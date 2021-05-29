Arts & Entertainment

3 major movie theater chains lift mask requirements for vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated

Three major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers no longer have to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be "strongly encouraged," but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to the latest CDC guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances. When it comes to masking, California is planning to fully align with that guidance on June 15.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentface maskmoviesmovie theatermoviemovie newscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt, 1 killed in wrong-way I-94 crash: ISP
Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 802 cases, 37 deaths
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man killed in Chicago police shooting, call for cop's badge
Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes
1982 cold case: No human remains found in Northbrook backyard
DUI suspected in Bedford Park crash that killed boy, 8
Community groups look to keep peace, prevent violence over Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
CPD officer who killed man investigated for road rage incident, sources say
Body found at CTA Blue Line station in South Loop
Southwest, American Airlines delays alcohol service after recent incidents
More TOP STORIES News