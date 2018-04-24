ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself

A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

Maria Carballo filed the lawsuit Monday seeking more than $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees from the 95-year-old writer and artist.

"We have alleged there has been an act of assault, battery," said Aasim Cunningham, Carballo's lawyer.

The acts in question allegedly happened in a hotel room at the McCormick Place Hyatt Regency. According to the complaint, Lee fondled himself during the first massage and moaned so much during the second that Carballo stopped the treatment. Lee stood up and angrily demanded Carballo keep massaging him.

"Things became uncomfortable and she had to remove herself from the situation," Cunningham said.

Carballo's attorney said the next day her boss pressured her to return and massage Lee again. Once again, the complaint says, Lee fondled himself and then grabbed her foot and touched it to his genitals.

In a statement to ABC7, Freund said: "These allegations are preposterous and unbelievable. Mr. Lee was 94 years old at the time of the alleged incident and in frail condition. He is shocked by the allegations and vehemently denies them. He will defend vigorously and vindicate himself."

Carballo also filed a complaint with Chicago police, who are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
