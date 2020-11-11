Matt Stell performs 'Everywhere But On' for On The Red Carpet's concert series

Rising star Matt Stell is one to watch. As part of On The Red Carpet's country music concert series to celebrate the CMA Awards, the artist performed an acoustic version of his No. 1 single "Everywhere But On."Stell topped the charts in 2019 with his hit song "Prayed for You," which he performed on "Bachelor in Paradise" last year and "Good Morning America" in January of this year.The artist credits that single as the "turning point" of his career. But Stell said that the love song doesn't fully represent his sound as an artist, which he describes as "a little more Saturday night than Sunday morning."Stell released his latest EP "Better Than That" in October and has scored his second No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with the single "Everywhere But On.""I like to say I lived a bunch of that song before I released and lived more of it after," Stell said. "It's one of my favorite songs I've ever written.""It really is a dream come true for songs that you care that much about to matter to people," Stell continued.Not only does the artist enjoy hearing how fans connect with the song through social media, but he said the highest honor has been watching fans' cover videos of the single.Even though he just released an EP, Stell teased that he has a whiteboard of about a dozen songs he's written and plans to record soon.