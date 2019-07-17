Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces first step toward developing Chicago casino

Lightfoot said city and state leaders are "moving forward to ensure the new casino is viable for Chicago and all of its communities."
She added that the city's first casino is expected to help create "new revenues that will benefit Chicago's severely underfunded pension funds, while generating new jobs and economic opportunity for communities across the city."
The announcement comes days after the Illinois Gaming Board selected Union Gaming Analytics of Las Vegas as the consulting firm that will evaluate Chicago casino feasibility. The study is required under under the gambling expansion legislation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last month.
The feasibility study will outline the financial impact of five sites submitted by the city, but will not select any specific site. The five sites are said to be largely comprised of public land, and have each been considered for a prospective casino or other major developments in the past.
Where will Chicago's first casino be?
The sites include: Harborside (111th and the Bishop Ford Freeway); the former Michael Reese hospital (31st and Cottage Grove); Pershing & State; Roosevelt & Kostner; and the former U.S. Steel parcel (80th and Lake Shore Dr).
City officials said before a permanent site is selected, the city will seek feedback from the surrounding community.
It's estimated that a Chicago casino will create thousands of jobs for the community, as well as direct more funding for police and fire pensions.
Illinois gaming board projects growth in voluntary gambling addicts list
Chicago officials will partner with the Illinois Gaming Board to ensure the casino is operated and regulated appropriately. City Council approval of a casino is also required by ordinance.