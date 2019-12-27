So fetch! 'Mean Girls' now playing at Chicago's Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They are trying to make "fetch" happen at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. "Mean Girls," based on the hit film, is now playing in Chicago.
ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with three of the "plastics." Mariah Rose Faith, who plays Regina George; Megan Masako Haley, who plays Gretchen Wieners; and Jonalyn Saxer, who plays Karen Smith discussed the musical.
Critics are calling it fresh, fun and infectious.
"Mean Girls" is at the Nederlander through Jan. 26. It is recommended for kids ages 10 and up.
Tickets can be found at broadwayinchicago.com/show/mean-girls.
