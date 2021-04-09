Meeting Paul McCartney: An unexpected pleasure backstage at the United Center

Meet Paul McCartney, Abe Laboriel Jr., Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray and Wix, and learn why they love playing in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine getting to meet your musical idol. Not only meet him, but interview him, and the brand-new band he's just starting out with.That's what happened in 2002 to then-ABC 7 Associate Producer David Fell, now a Media Manager at the station.Here's his first-person account of how it happened and what it was like. These are some of the first-ever interviews given by the band, which is still with McCartney all these years later, and for the most part, has never been heard before.It was an assignment of a lifetime. The plan initially was just to see my favorite musical star, but instead, I got the chance to come face-to-face with him!This is the story of how I got to interview Paul McCartney and his then-brand-new band on their first-ever tour -- part of a deep dive backstage at a Paul McCartney concert!"You'd better believe it," McCartney said.I'm David Fell, a long-time part of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team. One thing all my friends know about me is: I'm a GIANT Beatles fan.So on April 10, 2002, I was already excited. We were all in a temporary newsroom in what is now the Windy City Live studio, while our permanent newsroom was being modernized. I was wearing my tie-dyed Sgt. Pepper T-shirt, because as soon as the 6 p.m. news was over, I was going to see Paul McCartney at the United Center - his first Chicagoland show in over a dozen years.So imagine my surprise when the news director popped out of her office and said: "Is anyone free to do some backstage interviews before the Paul McCartney concert?" The tour had offered ABC 7 exclusive access, but all the reporters were tied up, making it my lucky day!Geoff Baker, McCartney's press officer at the time, made me and ABC 7 photographer Eugene Stanback feel welcomed, and he told us McCartney feels very much at home when he visits Chicago."This is it! This is rock and roll! This is where the blues began! This is why the Beatles started! He's like, he's really ready to rock on this, 'cause this is his people. This is a working-class city. This city was built by working men. It's the same thing as Liverpool. It's exactly the same sort of vibe. You know, the music from here started the Beatles off in the first place, they wanted to be kind of serious blues guys, before they became the phenomenon. So, this is like bringing it all back home to where it came from in the first place! Fantastic! You kidding?"McCartney hadn't played in the Chicagoland area since 1989 and hadn't done any touring at all since 1993.However, Chicago was stop number four for McCartney and his brand-new backing band, a band that has stayed with him ever since.It came seven months after the attacks of September 11th, bringing much-needed joy in a way that was reminiscent of the entertainer's first visit to the U.S, as extraordinary Beatles fan and WXRT host, Terri Hemmert, noted at the time."In light of, you know, what we've gone through as a nation in the past couple of months, I think, Paul, the way he's been present to us and entertained and inspired us with the Concert in New York City is reminiscent of what the Beatles did for us after JFK was assassinated. So music is essential. Music feeds us and fills us up in a lot of ways and Paul McCartney does it. Nobody does it better than Paul."Baker took us everywhere -- meeting sound engineers, dancers who entertained during the pre-show, the caterers who managed the tour's lavish vegetarian spread, and most importantly, the musicians!These interviews, most of which have never been seen before, are among the first-ever given by McCartney's then-new band, a band Variety would call "as tight as they come."The ever-smiling Abe Laboriel Jr. was the first new recruit. The drummer is the son of famed jazz bassist Abraham Laboriel. Laboriel Jr. had previously toured with K.D. Lang and Sting, and then came that exciting call."It's unbelievable! It's truly amazing. This is a dream I didn't even know I had. You know, growing up, listening to these songs, you know, just such a part of life, and then suddenly be able to play with one of the guys who created it is unbelievable. Yeah.""What does Chicago mean to you in terms of music?""Well, for me, there's a lot of good food here! And a lot of good music comes from a lot of good food, I think. Plus, obviously, the history of the blues here, and it's just an amazing town. So there's always something going on. Always somebody playing music. So, it's just going to be inspiring tonight.""What's your story about how you got involved in this? You're on the record, right?""Yeah, I played on 'Driving Rain,' which was just an amazing experience. David Kahne, the producer of the record, was somebody who I had met a couple of times, had some really nice conversations about life and music. And when he had been asked to produce the album, he for some reason unbeknownst to me, thought of me. And I've been grateful to him ever since. He asked me to do the record and, after I picked my mouth off of the floor, I said yes!""Are you pinching yourself every day?""Absolutely! Are you kidding? You can't get this smile off my face! You know, it's just amazing."Like Laboriel Jr., lead guitar player Rusty Anderson got a call to work on McCartney's Driving Rain album."Oh, man, it's been a dream come true. Really, really fun. This is, what, our fifth show? It's amazing. It's all felt so natural. I think everyone really, really gets the music and appreciates it. A lot of times you're playing in a situation where everybody isn't completely into it, or there's some sort of rub or something, and this has just been like real magic."Tell me how you feel about coming here to Chicago."Chicago, it's almost like the most American city in a way. It's kind of in the middle of everything. The only thing I have a hard time getting past is looking at the ocean and not being able to see the other side 'cause it's a lake, you know, that whole deal."How did you end up being in Paul's band?"Actually, did the record, the 'Driving Rain' record, that was when I first met him along with Abe. A friend of mine, David Kahne, a producer I'd worked with a lot, he called me and said, 'Hey, you know what, I think I might be producing the new McCartney record.' I said, 'Wow, that's amazing!' I was so happy for him, you know. Happy just because he's a great producer and I thought he's perfect. You know. Then he goes, 'Well, you know, there might be some guitar playing.' And I'm like, 'I'm your man!' And at first, I didn't even think of that, and then it started hitting me, like wow. 'Cause the Beatles are the reason that I play music. That's why I started so, you know.""You pinching yourself every day?""Yeah! Yeah. At least once a day!"Brian Ray plays lead guitar, rhythm guitar, and bass when McCartney is playing the piano or guitar. He toured as Etta James' musical director for 14 years before joining up with McCartney's band."I've just heard from a dear friend of mine who just played here with Weezer, that it was one of the best places he'd ever played and for one of the best crowds, best crowds he'd ever played with. So I'm really excited to be here tonight.""How did you end up getting the gig to work with Paul?""That's a good question. I had been touring with Abraham, the drummer, and we'd been touring in France for quite some time, with a couple of the premier French artists, and Abe gave my name to Paul's producer. Paul's producer called me up and asked me, 'Would you be interested in coming and playing the Superbowl?' And I said, 'Well, hell yeah!' He said, 'Can you be down at my office in an hour?' And I said, 'I'll be there.' And we just met, and that sort of gave me a little bit of an inside track on the tour. I just worked my buns off to get here, yeah.""How does it feel working with such a legendary performer?""Oh, it's an amazing feeling. I mean, you can imagine. The songs, the melodies, the arrangements are etched in my heart and my soul and in my life, you know. I'm of an age where I remember very distinctly the night that they blasted out of the TV set and it just meant the world to me. It changed my life. I mean, to be honest with you, I'm sure you've heard this before, but it's the thing that made the difference to me. I never had to make a decision on what I wanted to do with my life after that night. And here I am, and I get to play with him, so I feel really privileged, to be honest with you.""Are you pinching yourself?""Oh, you know, I'm pinching myself every day. I just can't believe it. It's -- what a privilege."One band member, Paul Wickens, better known as Wix, was not a newcomer. He served as musical director and played keyboards. At the time of this interview in 2002, he'd already been with McCartney for more than a dozen years."Yeah, February '89 I started, and then did the other two world tours that he's done.""Does Chicago have any special meaning for you? Any musical insights?""It does, actually. Two special meanings. The first time I ever came here was with Paul, and I was very ill. I had bad food poisoning and I had to come out of the hospital to do the gigs. So I was on a drip, then came out, did the gig, went back in the hospital and missed going out and playing in the blues clubs, which I was really looking forward to. And then we ended up that tour at Soldiers Field, and I had a great time. My parents were out, my family was out, we did a gig and then went down to Kingston Mines and sat in and had a fantastic time.""Are you especially excited about playing here?""Yeah! The audiences here are great! Really great. They don't hold back. And they let you know.""Now, I know it's been a long time, but how did you first get involved with working with Paul?""I think because I knew two of the guys who were already working with him, my name came up and I just went down to have a play in a very kind of loose jam down at the studio and then got asked a bit later on if I wanted to come and do the tour. And that was in 1989 for the 89-90 tour and that turned into five years of pretty much solid work, yeah."Then there's the bass player. Baker told our photographer Eugene to start rolling tape and follow him. In seconds we were in McCartney's United Center dressing room, his-then fiancée Heather Mills was there too.Introductions were made and then I got down to business."You excited about the show tonight?""Yeah, man! I'm psyched! We're ready to go! Ready to roll!""How do you feel about playing in Chicago, any particular things?""Love Chicago!""What do you love about Chicago?""Love that. Home of the blues! Always a good music town, we always love the people here. And they seem to like us.""Now it's been like 10 years, 12 years since you've been here.""50.""50! 50 years!""50. At least 50 man, yeah. But I'm ready to roll tonight.""How's the tour been going so far?""Brilliant! Really great, yeah. Been having a great time.""Any surprises about stuff that people are responding to more than you expected?""You know, as we go along, the song Freedom kind of builds. You know, it was kind of really hot the first night, it gets hotter every night. No, we're just pleased that people are loving the show and that we're loving playing for them and that's it, just rolling, we're rolling around America. Driving USA.""Thinking about taking the tour anywhere else? I know people in Europe have been clamoring.""Yeah, no, at the moment it's just America. But we're rocking and rolling and we're looking forward to tonight, so I hope you enjoy the show! Let's go! Alright!!!"We got to hear a bit of the band practicing their backing vocals; a few oohs and aahs from 'Let it Be' and 'Hey Jude.' As you might guess, copyrights, music clearances and the like, means I can't share those sounds with you, or music from the show. But it was amazing and I got to watch Anderson do some guitar work very close up.Then, right on schedule, the band was led to the stage for a two-and-a-half-hour show that left the audience enraptured. You could easily spot me there in my tie-dye, surrounded by smiling, singing faces everywhere you looked. They left a very satisfied audience at the end of the night."I couldn't stop screaming. I'm gonna have no voice tomorrow because of this show," said fan Liza Ayvar."When he played 'Let It Be' and 'Hey Jude' back to back -- awesome. Awesome! I was ready to die," said fellow fan Daryl Robin."Oh my God, I'm not gonna have no voice tomorrow for school," added Jennifer Bellido.When asked what the best part was, Bellido said, "Oh, Oh my God, I don't know, everything was all the best!""He sang 37 songs, played about 2 1/2 hours. I've been to a lot of shows and it was a very sentimental concert, and he played acoustic for a lot of the show," said another fan, Eric Sorensen. "And I've got a song list of everything he sang, and he went from 'Band on the Run' to early Beatles to late Beatles, to 'Wings,' and it was tremendous!"We had one final encounter as the band was leaving the United Center. The always joyful Laboriel Jr. leaped up to in front of our camera and we got a quick greeting as McCartney headed on to his next adventure."All right man! See ya next time," McCartney said.