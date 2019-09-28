metallica

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield re-enters rehab; Tour delayed

The lead singer of metal band Metallica has gone back into rehab.

As a result, the band announced that it is postponing its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

RELATED: Rapid Fire: Metallica's Lars Ulrich

The band says lead singer James Hetfield has re-entered a treatment program for "an addiction." And that It's something he's struggled with on and off for years.

The band is promising to make its way back down under as soon as Hetfield's heath improves-- and their schedule permits.

RELATED: First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album

All tickets will be refunded.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertaddictionrehabdrug addictionmetallicau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METALLICA
Hiker scares cougar off by blasting Metallica
Metallica praises 10-year-old drummer's cover
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible Friday, extremely heavy rain brings flash flood warnings
VIDEO: 3 women fight in I-57 road rage incident on South Side
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Man charged in hammer attack on 2 women on Crystal Lake bike trail
Baby, 2 men injured in South Side shooting, police say
New whooping cough cases reported in Cook, Lake counties
Ukrainian prosecutor claims Biden meddled in Chicago extradition effort
Show More
CTA riders brace for 9 days of interrupted Blue Line service
Landlord, tenants temporarily halt Zion home inspection program
25 Illinois schools receive prestigious Blue Ribbon award
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
Judge on Gerald Reed case: 'At some point in time, this has to come to an end'
More TOP STORIES News