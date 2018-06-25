MICHAEL JACKSON

Michael Jackson remembered with singing, dancing in Daley Plaza

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly a decade after his death, the King of Pop's memory is still bringing people together.

Michael Jackson fans gathered at Daley Plaza on Monday for a tribute to the music legend on the 9th anniversary of his death.

Jackson impersonator Rico Hampton entertained the lunchtime crowd as he performed a number of Jackson's chart-topping hits, including "Bad," "Dirty Diana" and "Man in the Mirror."

He said a similar performance at Daley Plaza is planned later this summer on August 29, which would have been Jackson's 60th birthday.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
