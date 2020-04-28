michelle obama

Netflix announces Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere in May

By JAKE COYLE

Former first lady Michelle Obama greets people as they buy signed copies of her book, "Becoming," Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK -- Netflix says a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled "Becoming" will premiere on its streaming service next week.

The film announced Monday is described as "an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama."

'Mondays with Michelle Obama': Former first lady partners with PBS for weekly read along show during COVID-19

It chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her memoir "Becoming."

Obama's promotional tour, managed by the concert promoter Live Nation, was more like a rock tour, with a string of dates at sold-out arenas.

The film will debut May 6 on Netflix.

RELATED: Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album' for memoir 'Becoming'

In a statement, Obama says the experience "drove home the idea" that the things people have in common is "deep and real and can't be messed with."
