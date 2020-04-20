michelle obama

'Mondays with Michelle Obama': Former first lady partners with PBS for weekly read along show during COVID-19

By CNN

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Mrs. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Parents looking for ways to entertain their kids during the day just got a little help from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama has partnered with PBS KIDS for a weekly read along show called "Mondays with Michelle Obama".

Starting Monday, April 20, for four weeks Obama will read aloud from one of her favorite children's books.

The show will be streamed live on PBS KIDS' Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at noon ET/ 11:00 a.m. CT.

The videos will then be available on demand.

The full schedule for the series is below:

  • April 20: "The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

  • April 27: "There's a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott

  • May 4: "Miss Maple's Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler

  • May 11: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenbookscoronavirusreadingpbsfamilymichelle obamau.s. & world
MICHELLE OBAMA
Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of school
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Barack, Michelle Obama portraits coming to Chicago in 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Springfield protesters call on Pritzker to reopen economy
Northern Illinois mayors ask Gov. Pritzker to reopen businesses
Doctors await test results after District 214 student dies
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
4th Cook County Jail detainee with COVID-19 dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with evening showers Monday
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
Show More
32 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary: Replay 'The Last Dance' Episodes 1 and 2
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
Can't find essential items at stores? Your credit card could help
Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus: officials
More TOP STORIES News