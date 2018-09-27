ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary, and you can join the party starting this Saturday here in Chicago!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary, and you can join the party starting this Saturday here in Chicago!

There's a sweeping exhibit featuring all the ways Mickey and his creator, Walt Disney, have influenced pop culture and the media over the decades.

Chicago getting an exclusive preview beginning this weekend at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel here in the Loop.

You can check out the tour that will kick off in New York in November.

Chicago was Walt Disney's hometown. The pop up exhibit will be here until October 25. Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentartdisneymickey mouseChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
3 tasty events to check out around Chicago this week
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony entering 4th day
Cubs clinch 4th straight playoff spot, top Pirates 7-6 in 10
1 killed, 2 injured after car hits light pole on South Side
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
Restaurant employee stabbed in Logan Square
Kavanaugh, accuser set to testify as more allegations surface
Early voting for midterm elections begins Thursday at limited locations
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and pleasant Thursday
Show More
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Police: 2 teens fatally shot near 35th Street Red Line station
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Woman pleads guilty to letting boyfriend molest, impregnate daughter
More News