Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday

Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary, and you can join the party starting this Saturday here in Chicago!There's a sweeping exhibit featuring all the ways Mickey and his creator, Walt Disney, have influenced pop culture and the media over the decades.Chicago getting an exclusive preview beginning this weekend at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel here in the Loop.You can check out the tour that will kick off in New York in November.Chicago was Walt Disney's hometown. The pop up exhibit will be here until October 25. Disney is the parent company of ABC7.