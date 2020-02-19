Aloha Windy City: Mickey surprises commuters with Hawaii-inspired Disney pop-up exhibit at Union Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a tropical escape from the cold? Well Mickey's Hawaii-inspired surprise pop-up exhibit at Union Station may be the stop for you.It's not something you see every day at Union Station's Great Hall, but Wednesday commuters got a splash of Disney magic, straight from the Aulani Resort in O'ahu, Hawaii."I was shocked," said Chicago commuter, Nena Szczepanski. "Since it's so cold outside, it's nice to come in and see a little bit of sunshine and sand!""I thought it was really cool, especially coming in from the train station [and] being really cold," said fellow commuter, Travis Rood."They're first gonna be able to walk through a magical waterfall and enter our world of Hawaii," said John Axtell with the Walt Disney Company. "They'll be able to see our beach, our shore from our cove, they'll be able to step right on the sand, [and] they'll be able to sit around a fire pit."Commuters passing through Union Station's Great Hall Wednesday were treated to hula dancers, ukulele performances, tropical mouse ears, and a chance to meet Mickey himself!"At first I was impressed with the Mickey's ears 'cuz I love Disney," said Judi Bataeineh. "When we first came, the fog was really nice. Kind of a nice beachy vibe, especially here in Chicago cuz it's really cold.""I thought it was pretty festive," said commuter Mason Thomas, "I like it. It's pretty cool!"You can bask in the Hawaiian fun and sun at Union Station until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.