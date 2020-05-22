Millennium Park at Home concert series announced by DCASE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has announced the new Millennium Park at Home series, which will be featured on the department's Youtube and Facebook pages.
The series will feature music from many of the popular events that would have been performed at Millennium Park over the summer but have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The series begins Friday and Saturday with a virtual DJ house mix that would have been part of Chicago's 5th Annual House Music Festival.
On May 29 and 30, the series will feature renowned Gospel artists on what would have been the 35th Annual Gospel Music Festival.
The series will feature blues music on June 5, 6 and 7 on what would have been the 37th Annual Blues Fest.
For more information on the concerts, visit youtube/com/ChicagoDCASE.
