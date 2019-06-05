Millennium Park movies 2019: Full schedule released, screenings start Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's Millennium Park Summer Film Series started Tuesday and runs through the end of August.Movies are screened on Tuesdays from June 4 to August 20 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion. The 2019 series celebrates the Year of Chicago Theatre, so each film is co-presented with a select Chicago theater company.The movie schedule is as follows:: "Black Panther" in collaboration with eta Creative Arts Foundation: "Friday" in collaboration with Teatro Vista: "Love, Simon" in collaboration with About Face Theatre: "Wonder Woman" in collaboration with Rivendell Theatre Ensemble: "The Wiz" in collaboration with Black Ensemble Theater: "10 Things I Hate About You" in collaboration with Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Double Feature: "Moonlight" in Collaboration with Steppenwolf Theatre Company and "Pan's Labyrinth" in collaboration with Aguijon Theater: "The Music Man" in collaboration with Goodman Theater: "Fences" in collaboration with Court Theatre: "Inside Out" in collaboration with Chicago Children's Theatre (10:30 a.m. daytime showing): "The Muppet Movie" in collaboration with Free Street Theater: "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in collaboration with Lookingglass Theatre Company: "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" in collaboration with Victory Gardens TheaterAll movies are screened at 6:30 p.m. except the family film on July 9 at 11 a.m. and where otherwise noted. Admission is free. Seating is on the pavilion's great lawn.