Millennium Park outdoor ice rink opens Friday

Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 11 a.m.)

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (no lesson)

Friday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (no ice skating lesson)

Thursday, Dec. 26. through Monday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (no lesson)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

Chicago Public Schools School Improvement Day, Friday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

President's Day, Monday, Feb. 17: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ice skating lesson at 9 a.m.)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ice skating at Millennium Park is a winter tradition for many Chicagoans. Despite recent record low temperatures this week, the rink opened Friday!Skating is free and open to the public. For those who don't own a pair of skates, rental is $13.Additionally, free skating lessons and will be offered one hour before the rink opens, except on December 25 and January 1, 2020.The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is located in Millennium Park on Michigan Avenue between Washington and Madison Streets.Weather permitting, the ice rink will be open every day through March 8.