Miss Saigon star returns to Chicago to tell epic love story

Miss Saigon, a love story turned into a legendary musical, opens Wednesday in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theater.The musical is about a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with an American GI. The two are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.Christine Bunuan, who plays Gigi, grew up in California but attended theater school in Chicago. She joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about her character, how the show's love story is still relevant today, and the roll the Windy City has played in her life.Miss Saigon runs through Dec. 8.