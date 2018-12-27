ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'If Beale Street Could Talk': 'Moonlight' director stays true to James Baldwin's artistry

'If Beale Street Could Talk' marks the very first time a James Baldwin novel has made it to the big screen.

It's a story about young love and how radical injustice shatters a couple's hopes for the future. Staying true to Baldwin's artistry was a mission.

"You just really felt a familial spirit on the set every day. It was a lot of love, not only for Baldwin, but for each other and the material and everything we knew that was at stake," said Stephan James, who plays Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt.

Director Barry Jenkins won an Oscar for "Moonlight", but this is a movie he's aspired to make for years.

"One of the special things is so many people that worked on 'Beale Street' worked on 'Moonlight' as well, but everyone just respected 'Beale Street' as its own project. 'Moonlight' happened - and everyone is thankful for what happened with it - but now we have this new special story to tell. I think we're just excited about people seeing it and receiving it," said KiKi Layne, who plays Tish Rivers.

"Barry just sort of creates this environment that's so easy to play in, for actors. I sort of was in awe of him every day," James said.

"He has such a warm energy. I feel like it just permeates the entire environment, so it's really warm and supportive," Layne said.

Being in Chicago was a homecoming for the actress. She said it felt good to be back.

"I went to DePaul. I studied acting there. I graduated in 2014, and then I was hustling in the amazing Chicago theater scene for three years after that. Man, it feels so good to be home!" Layne said.
