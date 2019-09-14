Arts & Entertainment

MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14

MoviePass, once a revolutionary ticketing service, is temporarily shutting down on Saturday and it's unclear if it will return.

MoviePass allowed movie goers to see one movie per day for a one-time fee of $10 per month.

The ticket service's parent company, Helios and Matheson, said Friday efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have "not been successful to date."

"The Company is unable to predict if or when the MoviePass service will continue," Helios and Matheson said in a statement. The company also said it is seeing to continuing to seek financing for its efforts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
Teammates honor teen who drowned in NW Indiana high school pool
3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police
Couple accused of ditching adopted girl, moving
Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run, police say
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Show More
Woman campaigns to make Juneteenth a national holiday
Man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Saturday
Metra delays expected after train strikes truck, derails
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News