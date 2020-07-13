Arts & Entertainment

'Movies in the Parks' kicks off in Chicago Monday night in Seward Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's "Movies in the Parks" kicks off Monday night, but it will look a lot different from the past 20 seasons.

Face masks are required and capacity is limited to 100 people.

The first film is "Sonic the Hedgehog." The movie starts at 8:15 p.m. in Seward Park, located at 375 West Elm. All the movies in the program are free.

Later this week, you can catch "Aladdin" at Cragin Park on Tuesday, "Toy Story" in O'Halleran (Bernard) Park on Wednesday, "Aquaman" in Austin Town Hall Park on Thursday and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" in Galewood Park on Friday.

The full Movies in the Parks schedule for the rest of summer can be found on the Chicago Park District website.
