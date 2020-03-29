Arts & Entertainment

Film, TV critic Richard Roeper shares some of his favorite shows, movies to binge during COVID-19 pandemic

Most people are following orders and staying at home for at least another week while health and federal officials try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If you're running out of ways to practice social distancing and stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic, Film and TV critic Richard Roeper listed some of his favorite shows and movies to binge right now.

Some of the top picks included "Ozark" and "The Office" that stream on Netflix, "Kill Chain" that streams on HBO, and films like "The Way Back" and "I Still Believe".

"Season 3 of the Netflix series 'Ozark' has just dropped, and I'm pleased to report this is still the best show of its kind since 'Breaking Bad'," Roeper said. "Jason Bateman and Laura Linney deliver Emmy-level work as Marty and Wendy Byrde."

Watch the video above to hear about Roeper's top picks for shows to keep you entertained.

If TV isn't your thing, several gyms and trainers are streaming free workouts to get people moving.

VIDEO: Ways to stay entertained while social distancing during COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

If you're running out of ways to practice social distancing and stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic here are a few ideas to try.



Libraries are closed but a lot of e-books, audio-books, online magazines and newspapers are currently waiving charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesnetflixroeper's reviewsu.s. & worldhbo
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
United Center hosts PPE supply drive for first responders fighting COVID-19
5-year-old leukemia survivor to get heart transplant
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park
Cannabis license application deadline extended
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump's 15-day guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread expire Tuesday
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News