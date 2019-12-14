Arts & Entertainment

Munster church puts on full-scale production of 'A Christmas Carol'

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A Munster, Indiana, church has launched a production of "A Christmas Carol" that takes about 700 people to put on.

The Family Christian Center produced a full-scale production of "A Christmas Carol".

The church's pastor said it's the traditional story of Ebenezer Scrooge integrated with new songs and a lot of laughs, as well as a love and hope.

The Family Christian Center's production of "A Christmas Carol" runs through December 25.
