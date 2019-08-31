Arts & Entertainment

'Murdering MacBeth' reinvents Shakespeare with hip-hop twist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Murdering Macbeth is an urban adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece. Though cloaked with anachronistic contemporary references, music, and style, this period piece still holds true to the integrity of the original work.

Using an all minority, black-led cast, Campbell re-imagines the tragic fall of one of the most iconic characters in all theater. He recruited accomplished actors, professional dancers and choreographers, and decorated fashion designers to make his re-telling vivid, avant-garde, and promisingly memorable.

The cast of Murdering MacBeth joined ABC7 with a preview.

Event Information: Murdering MacBeth

Dates: 8/29-9/19

Address: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Tickets: Availabe online for $30-$45

To learn more, visit https://www.stage773.com/show/murderingmacbeth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagotheater
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ComEd crews head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian landfall
Hurricane Dorian track shifts, may impact Carolinas: LIVE RADAR
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and still cool Saturday
The Cooking Mom creates fun, easy school lunches
Teen critically injured in Carol Stream crash, vehicle fire; 7 officers treated for smoke inhalation
Show More
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Pritzker pardons veteran deported to Mexico, denied clemency by Rauner
CPD lays out Labor Day weekend plan amid end of summer celebrations
911 dispatcher's 'calloused and uncaring' response to drowning woman draws outrage
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News