'Murdering MacBeth' reinvents Shakespeare with hip-hop twist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Murdering Macbeth is an urban adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece. Though cloaked with anachronistic contemporary references, music, and style, this period piece still holds true to the integrity of the original work.
Using an all minority, black-led cast, Campbell re-imagines the tragic fall of one of the most iconic characters in all theater. He recruited accomplished actors, professional dancers and choreographers, and decorated fashion designers to make his re-telling vivid, avant-garde, and promisingly memorable.
The cast of Murdering MacBeth joined ABC7 with a preview.
Event Information: Murdering MacBeth
Dates: 8/29-9/19
Address: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago
Tickets: Availabe online for $30-$45
To learn more, visit https://www.stage773.com/show/murderingmacbeth
