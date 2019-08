'Murdering MacBeth' reinvents Shakespeare with hip-hop twist

CHICAGO (WLS) --is an urban adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece. Though cloaked with anachronistic contemporary references, music, and style, this period piece still holds true to the integrity of the original work.Using an all minority, black-led cast, Campbell re-imagines the tragic fall of one of the most iconic characters in all theater. He recruited accomplished actors, professional dancers and choreographers, and decorated fashion designers to make his re-telling vivid, avant-garde, and promisingly memorable.The cast ofjoined ABC7 with a preview.Dates: 8/29-9/19Address: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Avenue, ChicagoTickets: Availabe online for $30-$45To learn more, visit https://www.stage773.com/show/murderingmacbeth