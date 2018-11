World renowned harp-guitar player Muriel Anderson is returning to her hometown of Downers Grove for a special after-Thanksgiving concert.On Saturday, November 24th Anderson will perform alongside musician John McEuen at Downers Grove North High School Auditorium at 4436 Main Street.The concert starts at 8:00 p.m.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://murielanderson.com/dg/