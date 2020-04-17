coronavirus chicago

Musicians put spin on 'Sweet Home Chicago' with 'Stay Home Chicago'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Throughout this pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been finding creative ways to encourage people to "stay home and save lives."

Now many artists in Chicago are helping spread that message with a new spin on the song "Sweet Home Chicago." This is "Stay Home Chicago."

White Mystery, Carly and Martina, Todd Kessler and Maeve and Quinn are just some of the artists who contributed.











The mayor's Twitter account has been responding to each of these posts encouraging people to keep it coming.
