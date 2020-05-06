Arts & Entertainment

National Geographic commemorates end of WWII in special June issue

(National Geographic/ROGER-VIOLLET/GETTY IMAGES)

NEW YORK -- National Geographic is unveiling its June issue on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.

Ahead of the May 8 anniversary, Nat Geo interviewed a number of veterans and survivors from around the world to provide first-hand commentary on their experiences during WWII.

Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth interviewed one of those heroes, Gene Polinsky, who flew clandestine missions of Nazi-occupied Belgium, France and Norway.

Polinsky's remarkable story is just one of the many being featured in National Geographic's coverage of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in the June 2020 issue.

To hear more about his experience, tune in to NatGeo's Instagram for a live conversation between Polinsky and photographer Robert Clark at noon.

For more on this story, visit natgeo.com/WWII.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwarveteransnatgeoworld war iiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while working front lines
How much could couples, vendors lose from COVID-19 wedding cancellations?
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
CPS alters grading policy for e-learning, students still feel penalized
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Wednesday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
Man escapes Cook Co. ail by disguising himself as someone about to be discharged
4 shot, 1 fatally in Hammond road rage incident
Girl, 3, and grandmother attacked by pit bull while walking in Markham
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Cicero nursing home remains open, awaiting inspection by IDPH for COVID-19 lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News