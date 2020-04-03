earth day

National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daytelevisiondocumentarytrailers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
New crystal shop encourages self-love in Inglewood
Brittney Levine shares sustainable style, beauty products
Chicago 4th graders clean up on Earth Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
Holy Week services streamed online during the coronavirus crisis
'90% chance of hope': Arlington Heights couple recovers from coronavirus
How to get health insurance if you lost your job during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, cooler
Scouts in McHenry County organize "virtual campout"
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
More TOP STORIES News