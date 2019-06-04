Navy Pier launches new summer discount program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier launched a new pier-wide summer discount program.
Piertatic Tuesday offers deals and promotions from on-site attractions, dining establishments, entertainment options, retail shops and more.
Guests can enjoy the special deals every Tuesday from June 11 through September 3.
Piertastic Tuesday offers also include buy-one-get-one-free Play the Park Passes to Pier Park attractions and $20 parking passes for up to 12 hours.
Guests can simply mention "Piertastic Tuesday" at any participating establishments to redeem discounts.
Click here to view the full list of Navy Pier establishments participating in Piertastic Tuesday.
